Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

