TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

TACT stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.