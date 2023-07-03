Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Centene makes up approximately 2.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,749. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

