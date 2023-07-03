Trellus Management Company LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil accounts for 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 606,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 645,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

