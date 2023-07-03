Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares comprises about 0.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $408,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $25.82. 2,528,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,346,599. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

