Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.78. 222,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,781. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.48 and a 1 year high of $226.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

