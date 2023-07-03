Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.67. 1,124,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

