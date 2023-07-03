Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 388,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,014. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.