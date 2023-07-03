Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. 119,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,692. The company has a market cap of $526.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

