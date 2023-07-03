Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 115 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,618,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $869.73. 163,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $358.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.27. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

