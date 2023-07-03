Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 378 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 71,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.