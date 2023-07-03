Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Up 1.3 %

Tronox stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 167,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.