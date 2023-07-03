TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.0428 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04208351 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,362,915.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

