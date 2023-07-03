Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Increased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

