Truist Financial Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

