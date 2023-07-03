Truist Financial Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $24.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 149,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

