Truist Financial Trims Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price to $40.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.