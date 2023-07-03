Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.75).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.62) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($85,823.27). In related news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($50,731.09). Also, insider Roald Goethe bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($85,823.27). Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

About Tullow Oil

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 28.79 ($0.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £417.48 million, a PE ratio of 941.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

