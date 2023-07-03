Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 2.3%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.63. 9,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 58,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $686,622. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

