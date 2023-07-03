UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UGI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. UGI has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.