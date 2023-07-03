UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Stuart J. Bridges Buys 8,025 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £11,877 ($15,101.08).

UIL Price Performance

UTL stock remained flat at GBX 145 ($1.84) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804. UIL Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.90 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £121.57 million, a PE ratio of -108.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.32.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. UIL’s payout ratio is -583.94%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.