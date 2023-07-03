UMA Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $119.12 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,587,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,532 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

