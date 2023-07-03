UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.70

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1234901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

UniCredit Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

UniCredit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

