Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($54.67) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($49.59) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($127.15) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($59.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,700 ($59.76).

Unilever Price Performance

ULVR stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,094 ($52.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,949. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,777.18 ($48.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($57.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,187.41.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

