Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

