Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 74.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.0% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.24. 344,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

