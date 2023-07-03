United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
UG opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.46. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.45.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
