United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.46. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

