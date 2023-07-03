United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in June

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,044.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of United Internet stock remained flat at $14.74 during trading hours on Monday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

