United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.27 on Monday, hitting $182.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

