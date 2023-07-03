Uniti Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,912 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 1,743 put options.

Uniti Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.75. 1,114,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several research firms have commented on UNIT. Barclays cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

