Unizen (ZCX) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Unizen has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

