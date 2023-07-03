Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $37.39. 3,530,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,716,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Upstart Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,801,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,676 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

