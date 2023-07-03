Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $146,790.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,431,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 542,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,280. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCSA. Northland Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

