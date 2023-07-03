VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $105.86.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

