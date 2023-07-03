VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 29,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,263. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

