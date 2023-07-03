Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $162.43 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

