Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Position Lowered by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,098 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.70. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.55) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.