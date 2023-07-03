Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $41.05. 2,899,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611,742. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

