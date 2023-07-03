Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,018. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

