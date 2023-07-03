Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.35. 235,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,808. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

