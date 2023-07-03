Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 13th

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of VGRO opened at C$30.54 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 1 year low of C$26.43 and a 1 year high of C$30.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.73.

