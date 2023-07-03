Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,839. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

