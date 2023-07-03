Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. 113,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

