Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,656 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of AFS Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. 113,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

