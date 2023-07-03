Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

