Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after buying an additional 776,266 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

