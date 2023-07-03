Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.56. The company had a trading volume of 151,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,038. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

