Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 241.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 360,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,355,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,655,000. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,896,000.

Shares of VB opened at $198.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

