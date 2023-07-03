Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 360.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 100,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 497,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

