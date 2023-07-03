Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,407 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. 594,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

