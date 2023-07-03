Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

